Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Price Target at $105.79

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.79.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $414,954.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,300.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $32,539,730.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,111 shares in the company, valued at $38,467,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,256 shares of company stock worth $35,900,627 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 415.0% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.16. 15,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,397. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $732.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

