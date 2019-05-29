Analysts Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) PT at $21.45

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

PDCO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $21.79. 3,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,167. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 382,142 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 1,541.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 266,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 249,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

