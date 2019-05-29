Analysts Set Western Digital Corp (WDC) PT at $58.64

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Western Digital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 265,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 917,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after buying an additional 108,402 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Western Digital by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Digital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,082,000 after buying an additional 1,545,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.36. 2,569,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,368. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 1.10%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

