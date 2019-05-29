Analyzing 8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (HNP)

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of 8Point3 Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 8Point3 Energy Partners and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8Point3 Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 1.67% 1.82% 0.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 8Point3 Energy Partners and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8Point3 Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 1 1 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8Point3 Energy Partners and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8Point3 Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N $24.70 billion 0.37 $110.97 million $0.16 150.13

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has higher revenue and earnings than 8Point3 Energy Partners.

Dividends

8Point3 Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays out 331.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. 8Point3 Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. 8Point3 Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N beats 8Point3 Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8Point3 Energy Partners

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets. As of November 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of interests in 946 megawatt of solar energy projects. 8point3 General Partner, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

