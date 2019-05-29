Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Netflix by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $354.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a PE ratio of 132.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.25, for a total value of $19,265,200.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,265,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 166,838 shares of company stock valued at $60,415,372 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.03.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

