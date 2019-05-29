Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,261 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Anthem were worth $467,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anthem by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,481,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,729,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 532,579 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Anthem to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Anthem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.87.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $220.80 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total transaction of $2,339,024.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Anthem Inc (ANTM) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/anthem-inc-antm-shares-sold-by-artisan-partners-limited-partnership.html.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.