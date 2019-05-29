Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 47.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $885.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

