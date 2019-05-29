Aptinyx Inc (APTX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) by 430.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 386,018 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Henry O. Gosebruch bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $386,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. Aptinyx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,166.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

