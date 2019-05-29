ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) Announces $0.05 Jun 19 Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) announced a jun 19 dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$7.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.90.

ARX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised ARC Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.08.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

