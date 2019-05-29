ArcelorMittal (MT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.09

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 57121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on MT. ValuEngine cut ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $22.57 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut ArcelorMittal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.35). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal SA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 170.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

