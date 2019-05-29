ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARR. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nomura initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 713,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,224. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 85.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $29,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Ulm bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,298.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 107,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,762. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 553,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $6,733,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,766 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

