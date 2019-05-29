Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 1,275.08%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND stock opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/ascendis-pharma-a-s-asnd-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.