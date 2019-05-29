Atlantic Power Corp (AT) EVP Acquires $47,400.00 in Stock

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 744,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,220.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AT traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 134,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,588. The company has a market capitalization of $287.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atlantic Power Corp has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 189.57% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantic Power by 207.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 94.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AT. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

