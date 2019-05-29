AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,796 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 137,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 53,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

NYSE T opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

