Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,656,024,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,074 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,477,000 after purchasing an additional 669,104 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bank of America by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,617 shares in the company, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $288.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/atwood-palmer-inc-lowers-position-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.