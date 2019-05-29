Auroracoin Price Reaches $0.0334 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, ISX, YoBit and Bittrex. Auroracoin has a market cap of $587,599.00 and $47.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Auroracoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00053531 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009048 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00185304 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002218 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006031 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,582,030 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

