Autonio Reaches One Day Volume of $10,283.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $725,813.00 and approximately $10,283.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00386491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.71 or 0.02074222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00154805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,801,750 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, Exrates, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

