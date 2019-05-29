Avangrid (AGR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie cut shares of Avangrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.08. Avangrid has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

