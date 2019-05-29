AVINOC (AVINOC) Tops One Day Volume of $3.00

AVINOC (CURRENCY:AVINOC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. AVINOC has a market cap of $690,463.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00391037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.14 or 0.02512428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00155582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,011,469 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is /r/AVINOC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @AVINOC_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@AVINOC_ICO. AVINOC’s official website is www.avinoc.com.

AVINOC Token Trading

AVINOC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

