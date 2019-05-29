Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €140.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZO1. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.00 ($133.72).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €98.20 ($114.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.41 million and a PE ratio of -379.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. zooplus has a 12-month low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 12-month high of €191.80 ($223.02).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

