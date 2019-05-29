Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $134.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 887,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 16.1% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $134,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 184,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $150.43 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $158.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

