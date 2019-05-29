Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $5,506,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,784.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $1,147,227.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,902,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,306 shares of company stock worth $26,869,558. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $134.38 and a 12 month high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

