Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,961 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2,755.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 928,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 896,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

NYSE BXS opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $216.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/bancorpsouth-bank-bxs-stake-lowered-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.