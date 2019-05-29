Bank of Montreal Can Has $406,000 Position in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 48,000.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $140,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Valvoline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

NYSE:VVV opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 76.15% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

