Bar Harbor Trust Services Invests $192,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ET opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.71.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.
ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
