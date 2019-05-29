Bar Harbor Trust Services Invests $192,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)

Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of ET opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bar Harbor Trust Services Invests $192,000 in Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/bar-harbor-trust-services-invests-192000-in-energy-transfer-lp-unit-et.html.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.