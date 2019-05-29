Barings LLC Invests $452,000 in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Stock

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6,304.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 870,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,127,000 after acquiring an additional 856,582 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,143,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.51 per share, for a total transaction of $169,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,147.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clifford Braun sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $121,490.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,609 shares of company stock worth $836,161. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.85.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/barings-llc-invests-452000-in-treehouse-foods-inc-ths-stock.html.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.