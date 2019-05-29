Basf (BAS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €75.00 ($87.21) target price from investment analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €75.55 ($87.85).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €58.95 ($68.55) on Wednesday. Basf has a 1 year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1 year high of €90.02 ($104.67). The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.