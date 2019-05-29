Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.92

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €62.92 ($73.16) and last traded at €63.37 ($73.69), with a volume of 173320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €63.84 ($74.23).

Several brokerages have commented on BMW. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €78.64 ($91.44).

The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

