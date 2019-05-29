Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Sold by Harvest Capital Management Inc

Harvest Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 0.8% of Harvest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harvest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $234.16 on Wednesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.31.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 16,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.68, for a total transaction of $3,774,827.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 4,808 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $1,226,184.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,476 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,054.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,129 shares of company stock worth $8,836,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

