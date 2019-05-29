BidaskClub Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMOT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of AMOT opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $341.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Winter purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $49,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,771.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 137,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

