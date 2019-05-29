Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BGFV opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $245.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.64 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

