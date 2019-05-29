BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,068,983 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,153,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,068,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Target worth $3,302,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,381,221,000 after buying an additional 151,096 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 5,697.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18,165,298 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,391,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $593,268,000 after buying an additional 171,019 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,095,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $468,967,000 after buying an additional 89,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,980,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,727,000 after buying an additional 381,831 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.97.

Shares of Target stock opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,736 shares of company stock worth $3,466,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

