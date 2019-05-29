BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 98,347 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 65,390 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 595,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 131,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,138,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/blackrock-ltd-duration-income-trust-blw-shares-sold-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.