Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,476,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 1,410,895 shares.The stock last traded at $19.20 and had previously closed at $18.45.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,309,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,325,196.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,542.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

