BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 646.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ADTRAN by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.00 million, a PE ratio of -33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $19.30.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.60%.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other news, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $100,622.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,508.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

