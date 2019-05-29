BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th.

BOSC opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet raised BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

