Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,546,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,234,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 40,222 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

