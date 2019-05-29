Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $1.76 Million Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 35.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 89.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,193,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after acquiring an additional 63,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other news, Director David M. Thomas purchased 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,181 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $646,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

