Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after buying an additional 807,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 268,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 475,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $55,755,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,197,088.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 160,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $18,683,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,629,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/braun-bostich-associates-inc-takes-position-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-txn.html.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.