Bremer Bank National Association Takes $457,000 Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $136.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,187,753 shares of company stock valued at $589,529,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.02.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

