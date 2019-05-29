Bridgebio Pharma, Inc. Buys 1,103,848 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) Stock

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) major shareholder Bridgebio Pharma, Inc. acquired 1,103,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $28,622,778.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 289,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,957. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 385.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 577,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 297.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 297.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

EIDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

