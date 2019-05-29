BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hologic by 3,960.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,222,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,192,649 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 12,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $585,888.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $200,985.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,836 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 26.73% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Hologic to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

