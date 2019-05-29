Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 9,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $6,301,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,919 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $254.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/broadcom-inc-avgo-shares-bought-by-brandywine-oak-private-wealth-llc.html.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.