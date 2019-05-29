Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Director Stuart R. Levine Sells 35,810 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Stuart R. Levine sold 35,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $4,422,893.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,824,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,304,000 after buying an additional 1,177,867 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,044.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,178,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,816 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,204,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,623,000 after acquiring an additional 661,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,658,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,666,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,375,000 after acquiring an additional 332,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

