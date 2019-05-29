Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $724.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) will post sales of $724.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.90 million and the highest is $731.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA posted sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation NA.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.64 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

In other news, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $91,110.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $535,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,402 shares of company stock worth $1,215,501. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

