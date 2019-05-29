Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (KEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

KEY stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 83,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 109,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.