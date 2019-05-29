Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (AER) PT at $58.00

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $64.00 target price on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AerCap from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

AerCap stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 58,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. AerCap has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AerCap by 4,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,332,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,910 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

