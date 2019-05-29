Brokerages Set Mylan NV (MYL) Target Price at $36.61

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

MYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,965,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Mylan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,774,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,333,000 after buying an additional 506,649 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,027,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,924,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 46.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,261,000 after buying an additional 3,198,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,863,000 after buying an additional 389,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. Mylan has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.