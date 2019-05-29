Brokerages Set Wyndham Destinations (WYND) PT at $56.27

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYND shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $66.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.64 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,033 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth $280,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

NASDAQ WYND traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 101,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,504. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.92 million. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

