Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2020 Earnings (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.80.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of CM opened at $76.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 84.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 462,913 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,758,000 after purchasing an additional 312,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,183,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

